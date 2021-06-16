Video
US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal to better target China

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BRUSSELS, June 15: US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing dispute Tuesday, as they try push past their own disputes and turn their focus to a rising China.
Negotiated in marathon talks by EU and US officials, the truce was formalised in Biden's summit with European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, who hosted him in Brussels.
Earlier this year Biden and Von der Leyen -- the president of the European Commission -- had suspended retaliatory tariffs in the dispute over subsidies for the rival planemakers. The punitive measures targeted European cheese and wine and American what and tobacco, among other products.
The EU said the truce was set for five years, leaving enough time to resolve the fight -- while still factoring in China's growing capability in the aviation industry.
The Europeans are trying to clear the slate of trade disputes to consolidate a more friendly phase and jointly tackle other issues, which also include curbing big tech and handling Russia.
A European official said both sides had been "sweating" to find common ground on the trade issues ahead of the meeting and give a clear sign that Trump-era battles will soon be behind them. But another, as yet unsolved, row is a tariff of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that Trump slapped on Europe and other close partners in 2018.    -AFP


