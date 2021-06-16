

A Palestinian woman confronts Israeli security forces outside the Damascus gate in east Jerusalem



A Palestinian woman confronts Israeli security forces outside the Damascus gate in east Jerusalem, on June 15, ahead of the March of the Flags which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of the city's eastern sector. Israel's new government faced an early test as Jewish ultranationalists prepared to march into annexed east Jerusalem, stoking tensions the UN has warned threaten a fragile Gaza ceasefire. photo : AFP