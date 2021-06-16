Video
Home Foreign News

Suu Kyi’s sedition trial begins

Myanmar militia group halts troops attack on peace plea

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

NAYPYIDAW, June 15: Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial for sedition in a junta court Tuesday, more than four months after her government was ousted in a coup that has thrown her country into turmoil.
Huge pro-democracy protests against the generals' February putsch have been met with a brutal crackdown that a monitoring group says has killed more than 850 people. Suu Kyi "appeared in good health" at the hearing in the capital Naypyidaw as a witness produced by the junta testified against her on colonial-era sedition charges, her lawyer Min Min Soe said.
The court also heard testimony on a separate charge Suu Kyi broke coronavirus restrictions during last year's elections that her National League for Democracy party won in a landslide. If convicted on all counts, the Nobel laureate and democracy icon, 75, could be jailed for more than a decade.
Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who has refused to leave his post despite being fired after the coup has called for the international community to take "effective collective measures" against the junta.
Meanwhile, a militia group in Myanmar's conflict-torn Kayah State announced a halt to attacks on military targets on Tuesday, after appeals from local communities to cease fighting that had damaged homes and displaced more than 100,000 people.
The Karenni National Defense Force (KNDF), one of the largest of several civilian militias formed in recent weeks to oppose a Feb. 1 military coup, said it had temporarily suspended offensives but remained opposed to the military takeover.
People's Defence Forces allied with pro-democracy groups have helped to stifle the junta's bid to consolidate power, but some activists say the military's use of heavy weapons in response to their attacks has put innocent lives in danger.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government, citing its refusal to address what it said was fraud in a November election. International observers have said the ballot was fair.
Militias, many armed with hunting rifles, have for weeks been ambushing security forces in Myanmar's border regions, including Chin, Shan, Karen and Kayah States, many over unmet demands for the release of local people arrested after joining nationwide anti-coup protests.    -REUTERS


