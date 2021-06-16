Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Taiwan reports largest China jet raid

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

TAIPEI, June 15: Taiwan said a record 28 Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets and nuclear capable bombers flew into its defence zone on Tuesday, as Beijing hit out at international criticism of its military posturing.
The incursion came a day after NATO said China's increasingly aggressive military goals threatened international order -- and after G7 leaders issued a landmark statement urging peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan's defence ministry said it scrambled its own aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed missile batteries to track the Chinese jets after they entered the island's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
The flights occurred the same day Beijing accused NATO of exaggerating the threat from China and "creating confrontation" after a vow from the Western allies to work together to counter the "systemic challenges" posed by its policies.
NATO leaders made the commitment on Monday, as US President Joe Biden renewed Washington's transatlantic ties at his first summit with the allies.
In a broad statement of intent, the leaders said China's increasingly assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal and space and cyber warfare capabilities threatened the international order.
Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed. The two sides are separated by the narrow Taiwan Strait and some Chinese jets had crossed over the de facto border or so-called "median line" of the strait in previous incursions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minorities targeted for organ
5 polio vaccinators shot dead
Students get bail in riots case
Smoke billows from an industrial fire at Chemtool Inc. on June 14
AZ hits snag in Covid drug development
Putin backs prisoner swap with US ahead of Biden summit
WHO warns virus quicker than vaccines
US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal to better target China


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft