Skriniar lifts Slovakia to win over Poland

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SAINT PETERSBURG, JUNE 15: Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar fired Slovakia to a 2-1 victory over neighbours Poland on Monday in their opening game at Euro 2020 in Saint Petersburg.
An own goal from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny handed Slovakia the lead on 18 minutes, but Karol Linetty equalised for Poland right at the start of the second half.
Poland were reduced to 10 men on the hour when midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a second yellow card, and Slovakia made their advantage count as Skriniar drove in a well-taken winner at a corner.
"We're delighted to start the competition with a win. It was a difficult game, Poland are a quality team," said Skriniar.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski found his opportunities limited by Slovakia after a prolific season with Bayern Munich that saw him set a Bundesliga record with 41 goals.
"Skriniar put in a great performance. I think the whole team played very well," said Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic.
"I'm really happy we managed to neutralise a great player such as Lewandowski."
Slovakia, who reached the last 16 on their European Championship debut five years ago, play Sweden next in Group E on Friday while Poland go to Seville to face Spain the following day. Poland coach Paulo Sousa opted to start Lewandowski as the lone striker, with his attacking options limited by injuries that ruled both Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek out of the tournament.    -AFP



