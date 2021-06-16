Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Maradona's nurse first to be questioned over his death

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

BUENOS AIRES, JUNE 15: A nurse who was among the last people to see Diego Maradona alive was questioned on Monday by Argentine prosecutors over accusations of neglect in the football icon's final days.
Ricardo Almiron, 37, was Maradona's nighttime carer and is suspected of lying when he claimed the World Cup winning captain was sleeping and breathing normally hours before he died. An autopsy revealed he was dying at that time.
Almiron arrived just after midday (1500 GMT) with his lawyer at the San Isidro public prosecutor's office on the outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires.
He's one of seven people under investigation for manslaughter after a board of experts looking into Maradona's death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period".     -AFP


