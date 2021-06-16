Dhaka League goes live on TV

The Super League round of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League will be telecast live through private TV channels-- GTV and T Sports, Kazi Inam Ahmed, chairman of the cricket committee of Dhaka metropolis, said on Tuesday.

Nine of the first 11 rounds have been completed. The 10th and 11th rounds will take place on June 16 and 17 respectively.

These rounds, a total of three matches will be played each day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, while the other three will be played at BSKP.

The top six teams after the initial rounds will take part in the Super League where each team will take on others five times, and after this round, the team which will earn the highest points will lift the title.

"We are excited to share that the Super League matches of BDPDCL T20 will be telecast live jointly by T Sports and GTV. The league so far has produced some really exciting matches with all the national team stars participating in this league. I am sure the viewers will enjoy watching the Super League from their homes. All 6 teams will be playing every day in three matches, and all games will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium," Kazi Inam quoted in a press release.

After the first nine rounds of the game, Prime Bank Cricket Club are now at the top of the table with 14 points from seven wins, while Abahani Limited also have the same amount of points, but they are slightly behind Prime Bank who have a better run rate.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union are the other teams in the top six of the table.

The other six teams are- Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity, Shinepukur Cricket Club, OLD DOHS Sports Club, Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club. -UNB







