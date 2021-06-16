Video
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:02 AM
HC stays process of hiring six JU teachers

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed the process for recruiting six teachers of the philosophy department of Jahangirnagar University till June 20 and asked for submitting the relevant documents of the process by this time.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the stay order after a hearing on the writ petition filed by four teachers of the department on June 10, challenging the legality of the job circular.
The four teachers of the department are Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Prof ASM Anwar Ullah Bhuiyan, Prof Md Zakir Hossain and Assistant Prof Abdus Sattar. The HC also fixed June 20 for further hearing on the writ petition.
Lawyers Aneek R Haque and Syeda Nasrin appeared for the writ petitioners while lawyer Cumar Debul Dey stood for JU and Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy for the state.
The JU authorities issued a circular on February 11 for appointing six lecturers at its philosophy department.
On June 12, the authority took online viva voce of the candidates. After four months into issuance of the circular, the applicants on June 7, 2021 suddenly received a text message to attend virtual viva voce on June 12 for the appointment and therefore, the department concerned and the petitioners had no idea about it, they stated in the petition.



