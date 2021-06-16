Nasir, associate remanded



Nasir U Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi being brought out of the court on Tuesday after the two, earlier arrested in the attempted rape and murder case filed by filmstar Pori Moni, were placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act. photo : Observer

Other three accused, Lipi Akhter (18), Shumi Akhter (19)and Nazma Amin Snigdha (24)were also placed on a three-day remand in the case, said GRO Mahmudur Rahman.

Police arrested the five people, including Nasir and Omi after film actor Pori Moni filed a case with Savar Police Station on Monday over their attempt to rape and murder her. Metropolitan Magistrate Nibhana Khayer Jessy passed the order, after they were produced before the court by Inspector Udoy Kumar Mondol of the Detective Branch of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case with a 10 -day remand prayer for each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prospector Abdullah Abu pleaded before the court to allow the remand plea as per IO's prayer.

On the other hand, Dhaka Bar President Abdul Baten and General Secretary Hazrat Ali appeared for Nasir and Omi. The defence lawyers pleaded before the court to annul the remand plea.

The court asked the police to interrogate the three women in presence of women members of the police and to complete their interrogation.

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the five at a house in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, hours after Pori Moni lodged the case with Savar Police station accusing five people including businessman Nasir.

During their arrest, the detectives found foreign liquor and 1,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from their possession at the Uttara house.

On early Tuesday, DMP DB's Gulshan zonal team sub-inspector Manik Kumar lodged a case with Airport Police Station against the five under the Narcotics Control Act.

Police said the flat belonged to Omi and Nasir was hiding there.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader said they would expel Nasir U Mahmud from the party if he was found guilty.

DB official Harun claimed the accused used to hold parties at the Uttara house -- from where they were arrested -- and at different clubs, often exploiting young women.

Detectives came to know that those arrested, including Nasir, are involved in alcohol trading, the official claimed, adding that they will investigate the allegations.







