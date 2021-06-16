BPC mulls extension of project duration as C-19 hampers work

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 15: The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is mulling extension of the period of completion of the project of a single point mooring (SPM) at Moheshkhali island with the installation of 220-km-long double pipeline.

The project was scheduled to be completed in August this year but only 63 per cent of the project has so far been completed, BPC sources said.

The Corona pandemic has hampered the project works and so, a proposal with a revised project plan for one-year extension of the project has already been submitted to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral resources, BPC management sources said.

The project styled "Installation of Single Point Moorings with double pipeline' includes construction of storage tank, pump house and pipeline.

The Chinense Exim Bank has signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery.

Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery site with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours and the proposed pipeline from deep sea will save money as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea.

At present, the country imports 65 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum to meet the annual demand. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants are set up in the country.

As per project proforma, 110-km-long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshkhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram will be installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

A Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL) is constructing the SPM and pipeline.

One of the pipes of the 110-km-long pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

The 74-km-long off-shore installation will be from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then there will be 36-km-long on-shore installation from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.

Meanwhile, the concerned authority has already acquired 191 acres of land for the project in Moheshkhali.

The installation works for 220-km-long double pipeline started at the end of 2019.









