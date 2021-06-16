Razzaque urges dev partners to invest in BD

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday called upon the development partners to invest in Bangladesh.

He said the investment would help in eradicating poverty, agricultural transformation, employment of youth and women to help the country achieve the targets set for 2030 and 2041 as envisioned in the Perspective Plan 2021-2041.

Bangladesh made substantial improvements in food security and nutritional status over the last two decades.

Self-sufficiency in rice production was achieved 20 years ago. Per capita income is rising steadily and poverty declined by three quarters resulting in better access to food for all. Rates of chronic malnutrition also declined by two thirds, he said while addressing the conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. The minister spoke in the session of 'The State of Food and Agriculture: Agriculture Food Systems Transformation: from Strategy to Action' joining virtually from his office at Secretariat. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, chaired the session. Razzaque said prevalence of undernourishment or 'hunger' declined to 13 percent in 2020.

Frequency of severe food insecurity based on FAO's Food Insecurity Experience Scale also improved considerably. Rapid economic growth and improvements in social indicators enabled Bangladesh to favourably looking to be officially graduated from LDC to developing by 2024.









