Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Razzaque urges dev partners to invest in BD

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday called upon the development partners to invest in Bangladesh.
He said the investment would help in eradicating poverty, agricultural transformation, employment of youth and women to help the country achieve the targets set for 2030 and 2041 as envisioned in the Perspective Plan 2021-2041.
Bangladesh made substantial improvements in food security and nutritional status over the last two decades.
Self-sufficiency in rice production was achieved 20 years ago. Per capita income is rising steadily and poverty declined by three quarters resulting in better access to food for all.  Rates of chronic malnutrition also declined by two thirds, he said while addressing the conference of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. The minister spoke in the session of 'The State of Food and Agriculture: Agriculture Food Systems Transformation: from Strategy to Action' joining virtually from his office at Secretariat. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, chaired the session. Razzaque said prevalence of undernourishment or 'hunger' declined to 13 percent in 2020.  
Frequency of severe food insecurity based on FAO's Food Insecurity Experience Scale also improved considerably. Rapid economic growth and improvements in social indicators enabled Bangladesh to favourably looking to be officially graduated from LDC to developing by 2024.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC stays process of hiring six JU teachers
Nasir, associate remanded
BPC mulls extension of project duration as C-19 hampers work
Razzaque urges dev partners to invest in BD
Rights activists press for swift action to stem violence against women
DB quizzes Pori Moni about attempted rape, murder
Plant more trees for greener future: PM
Patient with black fungus detected at DMCH


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft