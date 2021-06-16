Rights activists press for swift action to stem violence against women

Incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women are happening due to laxity in implementation of law, said legal experts and civil society representatives.

They cited the recent sexual harassment of filmstar Porimoni, spreading the video on the internet after raping a young woman, gang rape of a minority community woman, another woman on a moving bus and trafficking a girl by luring her to be a TikTak star as examples of brutality and perversion.

Talking to the Daily Observer, they stressed social resistance along with strict legal action to prevent various forms of violence against women.

"We appreciate the law enforcers' prompt action against perpetrators after the sexual harassment of Porimoni. But we do not see similar intervention in the case of recent gang rape victim belonging to an ethnic community from Modhupur whereas everyone should be equal in the eyes of law," said eminent rights activist advocate Sultana Kamal.

Such biased action gives a wrong message to the culprits that they can escape the law if crimes are committed against people belonging to the poor and marginal communities, and it eventually leads to a culture of impunity, she added.

"Unfortunately many of the victims of rape and violence do not get support from the law enforcers when they go to the police station to file a case," said Advocate Salma Ali, Executive Director of Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association.

"I know a significant number of cases, where victims are not willing to file case against the perpetrators in fear of social stigma. But people should break the silence as Porimoni did, she said," she said.

Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Porishad, said incidents like rape and spreading the video on the internet continue as our law enforcement agencies fail to take action.

The Ministry of Road and Transport and Bridges should bring the manpower of public transport under rules and regulations to prevent incidents of sexual harassment and gang rape on moving buses, she said.

Along with strict action by the government authorities, there should be social movement to prevent the recurrence of heinous crimes like rape, said Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh.







