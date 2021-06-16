Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DB quizzes Pori Moni about attempted rape, murder

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent 

Filmstar Pori Moni talks to journalists outside the office of the Detective Branch of police in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Filmstar Pori Moni talks to journalists outside the office of the Detective Branch of police in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police called actress Pori Moni to the Minto Road office for consultation in the afternoon on Tuesday.
The actress arrived at the office of the Detective Branch of the DMP around 4:00pm to give the police officials her side of the story about the incident.  
She provided the police with more information concerning the attempted rape and murder case that she filed.
She arrived at the office of DB (North) Joint Commissioner Harun-Ur-Rashid at 4:30pm. She is being questioned there regarding her case.
Pori Moni has been accompanied by film director Chayanika Chowdhury and makeup artist Junaid Karim Jimi.
DB police had earlier arrested real estate businessman Nasir U Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and three women from Uttara in connection with the case filed by the actress with Savar police.
The investigating officers asked Pori Moni to come so they could ask her some questions, said Moshiur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of police of the Gulshan Division.  Nasir, Omi and the three other detainees have been taken to court, he added.
Nasir, 50, is a former president of the Uttara Club and a member of the executive committee of the Dhaka Boat Club, the site of the alleged assault. Pori Moni claims he attempted to rape her at the boat club on the night of June 8.
In a written complaint to the police, Pori Moni alleged that the assault at the boat club was planned. She also said that she had been threatened since the incident happened in many ways.
Apart from Nasir and Omi, 40, four other unnamed individuals were accused in the case.
SI Manik Kumar Sikder of Detective Branch Gulshan Zone filed the case with Airport Police Station on Monday midnight.
Nasir and Omi are also FIR-named accused in the case filed by Pori Moni with Savar Police Station over attempted rape and murder at a club on June 8.
A team of detectives, in a raid at a house in Uttara Sector-1 arrested them along with foreign liquor and 1,000 Yaba pills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC stays process of hiring six JU teachers
Nasir, associate remanded
BPC mulls extension of project duration as C-19 hampers work
Razzaque urges dev partners to invest in BD
Rights activists press for swift action to stem violence against women
DB quizzes Pori Moni about attempted rape, murder
Plant more trees for greener future: PM
Patient with black fungus detected at DMCH


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture costs '$4 billion' for Coca-Cola
Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win
Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem
Order regarding JU teachers’ recruitment on Sunday
BNP began politics of vengeance with Bangabandhu’s assassination: Quader
4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Stocks perform mixed on higher transactions
India, New Zealand name squads for WTC final
Zia cut down thousands trees to cling to power: Hasan
BCB to introduce shadow national team
Most Read News
Quick and solid planning is vital to stop Delta variant spread
Bangladesh-Oman match tonight
Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections
Obituary
Obituary
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions
Biden rallies NATO against ‘new challenges’ from Russia, China
Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry
Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina
What Putin really wants from Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft