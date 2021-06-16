DB quizzes Pori Moni about attempted rape, murder



Filmstar Pori Moni talks to journalists outside the office of the Detective Branch of police in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

The actress arrived at the office of the Detective Branch of the DMP around 4:00pm to give the police officials her side of the story about the incident.

She provided the police with more information concerning the attempted rape and murder case that she filed.

She arrived at the office of DB (North) Joint Commissioner Harun-Ur-Rashid at 4:30pm. She is being questioned there regarding her case.

Pori Moni has been accompanied by film director Chayanika Chowdhury and makeup artist Junaid Karim Jimi.

DB police had earlier arrested real estate businessman Nasir U Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and three women from Uttara in connection with the case filed by the actress with Savar police.

The investigating officers asked Pori Moni to come so they could ask her some questions, said Moshiur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of police of the Gulshan Division. Nasir, Omi and the three other detainees have been taken to court, he added.

Nasir, 50, is a former president of the Uttara Club and a member of the executive committee of the Dhaka Boat Club, the site of the alleged assault. Pori Moni claims he attempted to rape her at the boat club on the night of June 8.

In a written complaint to the police, Pori Moni alleged that the assault at the boat club was planned. She also said that she had been threatened since the incident happened in many ways.

Apart from Nasir and Omi, 40, four other unnamed individuals were accused in the case.

SI Manik Kumar Sikder of Detective Branch Gulshan Zone filed the case with Airport Police Station on Monday midnight.

Nasir and Omi are also FIR-named accused in the case filed by Pori Moni with Savar Police Station over attempted rape and murder at a club on June 8.

A team of detectives, in a raid at a house in Uttara Sector-1 arrested them along with foreign liquor and 1,000 Yaba pills.









