Plant more trees for greener future: PM

Published : Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon all, including the leaders and workers of Awami League and its associate bodies, to plant at least three saplings to make Bangladesh a much greener country.
The Prime Minister made the call while inaugurating the three-month long tree plantation campaign of Bangladesh Krishak League at her official residence Ganobhaban.
The government wants to ensure overall economic development of the country keeping its environment and surroundings protected, Hasina said.
Hoping to see a livelier and much better environment in the country, she mentioned that the government is implementing various programmes to this end.
The Prime Minister said the forestation in Bangladesh now has gone up to 22 percent from mere 7 percent due to massive afforestation across the country during her governments.
Besides, gardening programmes are also on in every house of people alongside social afforestation to further advance the initiative of the government, she added.
Hasina said such steps will help improve the country's environment alongside expanding afforestation, and this is how Bangladesh will be able to set an example in the world. About the plantation campaign, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh Awami League took such a decision in 1983 to observe countrywide tree plantation campaigns on the 1st day of Asharh every year to take forward afforestation programmes.     -UNB


