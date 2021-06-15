Nur, three others dropped from rape charge

Police submitted charge sheet against two former leaders of Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad dropping names of former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and three others in a case filed with Kotwali Police Station over rape of a Dhaka University student last year.

Inspector Md Wahiduzzaman, of the Detective Branch(DB) of police, also Investigating Officer(IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet on Monday accusing Parishad's two joint conveners Nazmul Alam Sohagh and Hasan Al Mamun.

On September 21 last year, a DU female student filed the case with Kotwali Police Station, accusing six persons including Nur of rape, abetting rape and shaming her on social media.

A day before, she filed another case with Lalbagh Police Station, bringing almost similar allegations. Police are investigating the case.

In the first case in Lalbagh, the complainant mentioned Mamun as the prime accused, alleging that he raped her in his Lalbagh home on January 3. She also claimed that she was in a relationship with Mamun and that he promised to marry her.

In the second case with Kotwali Police Station, Nazmul was made the prime accused. According to the case statement, Nazmul took her to Chandpur on February 9 that year, saying he would patch things up between her and Mamun.

As she did not find Mamun there, she requested him to take her back to Dhaka. On their way back, Nazmul raped her in the launch.

In both cases, the complainant alleged that Nur and three others -- in the name of arbitration over the matter -- "threatened her of character assassination through posts on social media".