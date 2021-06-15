NID copies mandatory for filing cases

HC orders as unknown people file 49 'fake cases' against businessman

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the police stations and the courts of judicial magistrates to take a photocopy of national identity (NID) card from the complainant while filing any case against anybody.

Following the HC order, from now informants and complainants must submit photocopies of their NID cards for lodging cases, said lawyers.

The court also asked the chief of Criminal Investigation Department of police to take steps to investigate filing of 49 allegedly fake cases against Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, a businessman, and submit a report in this regard within 60 days.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan seeking necessary directives.

Lawyers Zainul Abedin and Emadul Hoque Bosir appeared for the petitioner while deputy attorney generals Bipul Bagmar and Arobindo Kumar Roy represented the State.

Besides, the court issued a rule asking the government authorities concerned to show cause as to why complainants of 49 cases should not be detected and proceeding should not be initiated against them.

The home secretary and inspector general of police and 38 others were asked to respond to the rule.

A vested quarter filed 49 fake cases against Ekramul Ahsan, a businessman from Shantinagar in Dhaka, said the petitioner's lawyer Zainul Abedin.

These cases were filed by unknown people on various charges including murder, rape, torture of women, extortion and human trafficking in 13 districts in last 11 years.

Lawyer Zainul Abedin told the court that Ekram served 1,465 days in jail.

Ekramul has been acquitted and exempted of 36 cases and proceedings of the rest are running, the lawyer said, adding that he has suffered in jail in connection with 40 cases, and is now out on bail.





