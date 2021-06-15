Charge sheet against 3

Savar Police submitted charge sheet against three people in a case filed over the murder of Savar school student Nila Roy.

The three are: Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, the prime accused, and his accomplices Selim Pahlan and Sakib Hossain.

Investigation Officer Nirmal Kumar Das, also an

inspector of Savar Police Station, submitted the charge sheet with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on May 31.

Nila Roy, a class 10 student at a local school, was stabbed to death on her way to a hospital on September 20 last year. Her elder brother Alok was with her at the time.







