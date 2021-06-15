ASI Soumen Roy gives confessional statement

Kushtia, June 14: Soumen Roy, the suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and lone accused in the triple murder case, gave his confessional statement before a Kushtia court on Monday.

Police sent him to Kushtia jail after recording his confessional statement.

Hasina Begum, mother of victim Asma Khatun filed the case with Kushtia Model police Station on Sunday night, said OC Sabbitul Alam.

Meanwhile, the bodies of three victims have been handed over to their respective families after completion of autopsy.

Accused Soumen is now under interrogation at the DB office of Kushtia Police Lines.

Police is likely to submit a remand prayer for Soumen for extensive investigation.

On Sunday, Soumen shot dead his wife, Asma, 25, her son Robin, 7, from her first marriage and neighbour Shakil Khan in Kushtia district town in a broad daylight.

ASI Soumen has recently been transferred to Khulna's Fultala from Halsa Police Camp in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia.

A Detective Branch official, wishing anonymity, told the Daily Observer that ASI Soumen got acquainted with Asma through Shakil and developed a love affair with her.

At one stage of the relationship, Asma had divorced her husband and secretly got married to Soumen.

After sometime, when Soumen was transferred to Khulna, Asma got involved with Shakil that might have led to the triple murder.

Police and witnesses said a woman along with her child was standing in front of a three-storey building in Customs Crossing area around 11am.

Suddenly, an armed man appeared in front of them and first shot in the head of the woman and then a man who was standing near the woman.

As the panicked boy tried to escape, the man caught him and shot in his head. Chased by locals, the assailant ran away and entered the three-storey building.

On information, police rushed to the spot, rescued the victims and caught the accused. The trio died at Kushtia General Hospital.

Additional superintended of Kushtia police Mostafizur Rahman said the accused was being interrogated.







