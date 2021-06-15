Benazir asks police to act against evil forces

The passing out parade of the 38thbatch of outside Cadet Sub-Inspectors were held on Monday at Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarada, Rajshahi.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed inspected the parade participated by 1,231 cadets, including 57 women.

Addressing the parade Benazir urged cadet Sub-Inspectors to work for the

welfare of the people and respect human values above personal interests.

"With the mentality of fulfilling one's duty as a servant of the people, you have to perform your duty against the adverse and evil forces without surrendering to the situation," he said.

He called upon the police personnel to demonstrate zero tolerance against corruption and drugs.

Benazir said the police force has earned public appreciation for professionalism, bravery and success in curbing terrorism and militancy.

The ability to use modern technology to deal with new crimes and tactics has been acquired, he added.

He said Digital Forensic Lab, DNA Testing, Cyber Crime, Financial Crime, Victim Support Center, Women and Children, Disabled and Elderly Help Desk, Beat Policing, National Emergency Service 999 and other activities have been launched for the welfare of the people.

"We have to maintain the trust, confidence and respect of the people," he said.

The IGP awarded medals to six cadets for excellence during training.

They are: Best Cadet (Male) Md. Tanvir Ahmed, Best Cadet (Female) Nasrin Sultana Jyoti, Academic Md. Kamrul Hasan, Alok Bihari Gun in the parade, Md. Abdul Qadir Khandaker in overcoming obstacles and Md Nazmus Sakib in musketry. -UNB







