Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Pori Moni case: Nasir, Omi among 5 sued in narcotics case       
Home Front Page

Action to be taken if Nasir found guilty: GM Quader

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Nasir U Mahmood (2nd from right) and four others were brought to the office of Detective Branch of police in the capital following their arrest in connection with the attempted rape and murder case filed by filmstar Pori Moni on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Nasir U Mahmood (2nd from right) and four others were brought to the office of Detective Branch of police in the capital following their arrest in connection with the attempted rape and murder case filed by filmstar Pori Moni on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said action will be taken if Nasir Uddin Mahmood is found guilty of attempted rape and murder.  
"Nasir has been with the party for long. He was made a member of the Presidium at the last council [in 2020] considering his social acceptance and status," GM Quader said on Monday.
"We are very surprised to hear about the allegations against Nasir Uddin Mahmood. I will take a decision after discussions in the party forum. Party action will be taken if he is found guilty," he said.
Detective Branch of police arrested Nasir and four others on Monday following an attempted rape and murder case filed by actress Pori Moni.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nur, three others dropped from rape charge
NID copies mandatory for filing cases
Charge sheet against 3
China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
ASI Soumen Roy gives confessional statement
Benazir asks police to act against evil forces
Action to be taken if Nasir found guilty: GM Quader


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft