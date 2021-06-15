Action to be taken if Nasir found guilty: GM Quader



Nasir U Mahmood (2nd from right) and four others were brought to the office of Detective Branch of police in the capital following their arrest in connection with the attempted rape and murder case filed by filmstar Pori Moni on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"Nasir has been with the party for long. He was made a member of the Presidium at the last council [in 2020] considering his social acceptance and status," GM Quader said on Monday.

"We are very surprised to hear about the allegations against Nasir Uddin Mahmood. I will take a decision after discussions in the party forum. Party action will be taken if he is found guilty," he said.

Detective Branch of police arrested Nasir and four others on Monday following an attempted rape and murder case filed by actress Pori Moni.







