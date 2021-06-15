Video
latest Pori Moni case: Nasir, Omi among 5 sued in narcotics case       
Home Front Page

Rape, Murder Bid On Pori Moni

Realtor Nasir, 4 others arrested

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

The Detective Branch of police arrested real estate businessman Nasir U Mahmood and four others on Monday after actress Pori Moni filed a case with Savar Police Station over attempted rape and murder.
A team of detectives conducted a raid on the house of Nasir on Road 12, Sector 1 in city's Uttara area on Monday afternoon and made the arrest after Savar police sought help from Dhaka Metropolitan Police in this regard, said Harun or Rashid, joint commissioner (North) of Detective Branch of DMP.
The arrestees are Nasir, Pori Moni's friend Tuhin Siddique Omi 33, Lipi Akter, 18, Sumi Akter, 19, and Nazma Ameen Snigdha, 24, a spokesperson for the DMP said.
DB officials recovered local and foreign alcohol and 1,000 pieces of Yaba during the raid, he said.
Nasiruddin, 50, is a former president of Uttara Club, and a member of the executive committee of Dhaka Boat Club, where the alleged assaults took place.
Nasir's Facebook profile shows that he is currently the chairman of Kunj Developers, former president of Uttara Club, former district chairman of Lions Clubs International, a former footballer of the Dhaka first division and former elected general secretary of SM Hall of Dhaka University.
Earlier in the day, Dhallywood star Pori Moni filed a complaint of sexual assault and attempted rape and murder against six people, including Nasir, costume designer Omi, and four unnamed individuals with Savar Model Police Station.
She also said that she had been threatened in many ways since the incident around 11:30pm on Wednesday night.
Pori Moni, in her verified Facebook page, on Sunday evening uploaded a status
seeking justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"I've been physically assaulted and they even attempted to rape and kill me. I want justice. I've asked for help from so many people including police. However, they just listened to me and said they'll 'look into it' while the fact is that no one has helped me yet," Pori Moni stated in her post.
"I haven't found justice in the last three or four days. Where can I find justice? I'm a woman and actress, but first of all I'm a human being. I can't remain silent over what happened to me today," she added.
Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as her "mother", Pori Moni wrote: "I was about two and a half years old when my mother died. Today, I need a mother more than anytime else. I've never seen you, accepting any injustice quietly. I need you; I need your help to stay alive. Please save me, mother."
During the arrest, accused Nasir told journalists that he was a 'victim of circumstances'.
"I'm a director of the club. Most of the members and staff had left the club when Pori Moni and her friends came. They entered the club in an unruly manner and went straight to the bar counter," he said.
"They all were drunkards and tried to forcibly take expensive drinks. As the club secretary and security in-charge were absent at that time, I prevented them from taking alcohol and said that none except the members were allowed not take liquor bottles outside the club. At that time a scuffle took place and I called the security personnel. They rushed in and moved them outside," Nasir went on.    
"As a club official, I've discharged my responsibility to protect the club's property and discipline," he added.


