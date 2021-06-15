Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC clears way to hold Laxmipur by-poll on June 21

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday cleared the way to hold by-polls in Laxmipur-2 parliamentary constituencies on June 21.
The seat was declared vacant due to the conviction of former independent lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul by a Kuwaiti court.
The court summarily rejected the writ petition that sought a stay on the by-polls filed by former lawmaker and BNP leader Abul Khair Bhuiyan.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice
Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah rejected the petition after holding a hearing on the matter.
Lawyer AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister HM Sanjid Siddiqui argued for the petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the state.
 On June 8, the same bench also summarily rejected a writ petition filed by Abul Khair Bhuiyan, challenging the legality of announcing the Laxmipur-2 JS seat vacant
Following the HC order, there is now no legal bar to holding the by-polls on June 21, said Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury.
After concluding the hearing on June 8, the HC bench kept the issue on June 14 for waiting to deliver its order.
On February 22, the parliament secretariate issued a gazette declaring the Lakshmipur-2 JS constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the Constitution.
The Election Commission on March 4 announced the schedule to hold by-election in that constituency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nur, three others dropped from rape charge
NID copies mandatory for filing cases
Charge sheet against 3
China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
ASI Soumen Roy gives confessional statement
Benazir asks police to act against evil forces
Action to be taken if Nasir found guilty: GM Quader


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft