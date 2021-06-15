HC clears way to hold Laxmipur by-poll on June 21

The High Court (HC) on Monday cleared the way to hold by-polls in Laxmipur-2 parliamentary constituencies on June 21.

The seat was declared vacant due to the conviction of former independent lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul by a Kuwaiti court.

The court summarily rejected the writ petition that sought a stay on the by-polls filed by former lawmaker and BNP leader Abul Khair Bhuiyan.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice

Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah rejected the petition after holding a hearing on the matter.

Lawyer AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister HM Sanjid Siddiqui argued for the petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the state.

On June 8, the same bench also summarily rejected a writ petition filed by Abul Khair Bhuiyan, challenging the legality of announcing the Laxmipur-2 JS seat vacant

Following the HC order, there is now no legal bar to holding the by-polls on June 21, said Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury.

After concluding the hearing on June 8, the HC bench kept the issue on June 14 for waiting to deliver its order.

On February 22, the parliament secretariate issued a gazette declaring the Lakshmipur-2 JS constituency seat vacant as per Article 66(2) and 67(1) of the Constitution.

The Election Commission on March 4 announced the schedule to hold by-election in that constituency.







