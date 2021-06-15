Sinopharm, Pfizer jabs from June 19

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the vaccination programme of Pfizer and Sinopharm will start on June 19.

"We are going to resume vaccination. But we have only 11 lakh vaccine doses against the demand of 14 crore doses. That is why everyone must follow the hygiene rules. The hospital beds are limited. If one lakh out of 17 crore people are infected every day, there will be no place to treat them," Zahid Maleque said at a function in the capital.

On the day, while visiting the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Mohakhali, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the vaccination programme of Pfizer and Sinopharm will start next week.

At the time, Additional Directors General of the DGHS Prof Nasima Sultana and Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora were present.

"The country has received Pfizer BioNTech vaccine from Covax and Sinopharm from China. The vaccination programme of these two companies will start in the country from next week," the DG Khurshid Alam said.

Asked who will get the Pfizer vaccine, he said, "Those who had already registered for the first dose of the vaccine but had not received the first dose will be given the vaccine. At the same time, those who have got registered but didn't get the vaccine but received an SMS from the DGHS they will be given an SMS again and then they will get vaccinated."

Earlier the DG said that the vaccine could not be given at all vaccination centres in Dhaka as Pfizer's vaccine is more sensitive. National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Kurmitola General Hospital and Gastroliver Hospital have been prescribed for this special vaccine.

Covishield vaccine registration is currently closed in the country.

Asked when it will restart, he said, "Registration will start when the vaccine supply is adequate."










