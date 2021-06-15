Sharp rise in C-19 deaths, infections

The country on Monday witnessed 54 deaths, the highest in 35 days, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 13,172, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

At least 3,050 new infections were recorded in the meantime, the highest in 59 days, bringing the total number of people infected to 8,29,972, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 14.80 per cent and the total positivity rate is 13.40 per cent.

A total of 20,602 samples were tested at 512 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Monday).

At least 2,564 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,68,830 and the recovery rate stands at 92.63 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 39 were men while 15 women. Of them, 50 died at hospitals four died at home. Fourteen of the deceased were in Chattogram Division, 13 each in Dhaka and Rajshahi, seven in Khulna, five in Ranpur, one each was in Mymensingh and Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,477 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,695 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,820,908 lives and infected 176,785,779 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 160,848,623 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





