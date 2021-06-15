Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Impose local lockdown to curb Covid transmission: Hasina

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presides over the cabinet meeting at the conference room of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presides over the cabinet meeting at the conference room of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered local authorities not to take any risks and impose lockdowns on those areas seeing a spike in Covid -19 cases.
Hasina asked the cabinet members to send her message to the local administrations that they have the authority to impose restrictions, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after a meeting on Monday.
 "We have already issued a letter on the matter and she insisted on reminding everyone of not taking any risk. If they are comfortable with it, they should impose restrictions and try to stop the spread."
The coronavirus situation was largely explored before the meeting in separate discussions, Cabinet Secretary Islam said.
The local government, armed forces, law enforcement and other agencies have been told that they can meet locally and decide to impose and enforce restrictions or make the decision to increase treatment capacity if there are too many new cases in an area, he added.
"It's a government decision that if local authorities meet and decide to close an area, they can do so after discussing the issue."
The cabinet secretary said the number of new cases had increased in Dinajpur, but fallen slightly in Jashore and Chanpainawabganj.
The current pandemic restrictions imposed by the government have been in place since May 16.
Asked whether any further decisions had been made about the nationwide lockdown restrictions, Islam said it was too early for the issue to be brought up.
Government offices had divided up the workload so that only half of the employees needed to be at the office at any one time as per the current restrictions, he said.
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nur, three others dropped from rape charge
NID copies mandatory for filing cases
Charge sheet against 3
China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
ASI Soumen Roy gives confessional statement
Benazir asks police to act against evil forces
Action to be taken if Nasir found guilty: GM Quader


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft