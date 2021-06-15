Cabinet okays policy to develop local automobile industry

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of a policy to develop automobile industry in the country named as 'The Automobile Industry Development Policy, 2021'.

The approval came from the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held in the Cabinet conference room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.

The meeting also gave its final nod on the draft of

'The Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 2021' aiming at delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies. At present, demarcation of the parliamentary constituencies is conducted following an ordinance promulgated during the military regime.

Besides, the 'Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 2021' will replace the existing 'Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance, 1976' after the bill is passed in the parliament, he added.

The Cabinet Secretary said, "The proposed law has been designed aiming at making an act instead of the ordinance. No major change was brought to the draft law."

Regarding new Automobile Industry Development Policy, he said, "We need to develop the automobile industry for our own interest due to its growing demand. We are thinking of developing the automobile sector to some extent, not remaining dependent only on import."

Main objective of the policy is to develop local industry by ensuring competence in automobile engineering and necessary facilities for production of automobiles and parts, he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said another objective of the policy is to enhance scopes for cooperation and joint-investment between local automobile industries and international brands so that the products of famed brands can be produced here at lesser costs.

He said the Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka has already offered that a famous Japanese company wants to produce their products in Bangladesh.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal for accepting membership of OIC's Women Development Organisation (WDO) as well as ratification and signing of the WDO Statute to this end.

