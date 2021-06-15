Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Sylhet OC seeks apology before HC

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Syed Anisur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Shahparan Police Station of Sylhet on Monday sought an unconditional apology before the High Court for non-compliant with its order that had asked him to inform about a progress of probe into a robbery case.
Appearing virtually before the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir, the police official apologized unconditionally during a hearing on a contempt of court rule saying that he could not provide the progress report due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.
The OC sought to exempt him from personal appearance in the contempt of court rule issued on June 8 against him over the issue.
The HC, later, exempted him from personal appearances before the court.
Lawyer Mohammad Abdul Halim Kafi appeared for the OC while Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the State.
On June 8 the same HC bench asked the OC to appear it physically on June 14 to explain his conduct.
On the same day, Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman said he in complying with the order of the bench contacted with the OC on March 9 to know about the progress of probe into the robbery case pending with the Shahparan Police Station since 2018.



