Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:39 PM
ACC asks transport owners’ assoc leader to submit wealth info

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday asked transport owners' leader Khandaker Enayet Ullah to submit his wealth statement to the commission within 21 days.
Khandakar Enayet Ullah is the General Secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association and vice president of Dhaka City Awami League (South).
The graft watchdog body also asked former sales assistant of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDL), who was the general secretary of its CBA, to submit his wealth statements by this time.
The commission deputy director of Public Relations Mohammad Arif Sadiq confirmed the matter to journalists.
In two separate notices, the ACC sought statement of their all immovable or movable properties acquired in the names of their own and their dependents.
The source of income and the detail information on how those were acquired will have to be submitted to the ACC within 21 days of receiving the notice.
If they fail to submit the statements of assets within the stipulated time or submit false statement, action will be taken against them as per sub-section (2) of section 26 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.


