

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council







The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) handing over certificates as a Chief Guest to the participants on the conclusion of a 4-day long workshop titled 'Press Council Law and Code of Conduct in Journalism' held at BPC in the city recently. BPC Secretary (Joint Secretary) Mohammad Shah Alam presided over the function while Journalist and Columnist Syed Ishtiaque Reza was present as Special Guest. 26 Journalists from different electronic and print media participated at this workshop. photo: Bangladesh Press Council