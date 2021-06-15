Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) handing over certificates as a Chief Guest to the participants on the conclusion of a 4-day long workshop titled 'Press Council Law and Code of Conduct in Journalism' held at BPC  in the city recently. BPC  Secretary (Joint Secretary) Mohammad Shah Alam presided over the function while Journalist and Columnist Syed Ishtiaque Reza was present as Special Guest.  26 Journalists from different electronic and print media participated at this workshop.     photo:  Bangladesh Press Council


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JS panel wants female officials barred from guard of honour for dead war veterans
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, who is also a Member of Bangladesh Press Council
3 arrested for raping schoolgirl in Rajshahi
Obituary
High-tech park will be the future hub of digital device production: Bikarna Kumar Ghosh
9th Liberation DocFest concludes: ‘3 Logical Exits’ wins top prize
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak 2019, 2020
Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft