Rajshahi, Three youths were arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi.

The arrestees were identified as Tarek, 25, Arif Hossain alias Nasir Uddin, 23, and Shobuj Ali, 21, all hailing from the same upazila.

The schoolgirl in her complaint said one of the main accused, Al Amin, whothe girl knew as Shumon, involved her in a physicallyintimate relationship with promises of marriage. -UNB