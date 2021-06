Obituary

Former President and Adviser of Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management (BSTQM) Engineer Md. Nefaur Rahman passed away on 9th June, 2021 at his own residence, Dhaka. (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilahi Rajiun).BSTQM members sincerely recognise his contributions towards BSTQM and paid their respect to the departed soul.