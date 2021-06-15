High-tech park will be the future hub of digital device production: Bikarna Kumar Ghosh



Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director and Additional Secretary Bikarna Kumar Ghosh delivering his speech at the seminar titled 'Ongoing Activities of Hi-Tech Park: Challenges and Prospects' organized by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority recently.

He expressed this hope while presenting the keynote address at the seminar titled 'Ongoing Activities of Hi-Tech Park: Challenges and Prospects' organized by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Department NM Ziaul Alam was present as the chief guest at the seminar, which was held at the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon on Monday (on live and zoom platforms).

Joint Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology Director (Joint Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority ANM Shafiqul Islam delivered the welcome note at the seminar while whole program was conducted by Joint Secretary Akhtaruzzaman.

After that the main article was presented by Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, the main speaker of the workshop. He pays homage to the Father of the Nation. He wished peace to the souls of the great language movement, the great war of liberation and the martyrs of 15th August. During the discussion, he discussed in detail the overall picture of the various activities of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority in a power point presentation.

"Currently, we are meeting 75 percent of the domestic demand for digital devices," he said.

Soon we will meet the 100 percent demand of digital devices in the country and we will fully export abroad.

In the meantime, we have exported IoT devices manufactured in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakair. He is hopeful that more companies will start production there in a very short time.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology, said that now is the right time to build a sustainable high-tech manufacturing ecosystem in Bangladesh where Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority can play a leading role. A labor-intensive economy is not enough to survive the competition of emerging economies to overcome the risks of a global recession after Covid-19.

Under the current circumstances, countries that are focusing on developing knowledge-based and technology-based industries will be able to attract FDI (foreign direct investment). Realizing this reality, the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has been working relentlessly from the very beginning to develop technology-based infrastructure.

At the end of the seminar, officials of the Department of Information and Communication Technology and its affiliated departments participated in the open discussion.





The newly appointed managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Additional Secretary to the Government Bikarna Kumar Ghosh thinks that the high-tech parks will the future hub of digital device production after meet the demand of digital devices in the country and export them abroad in the coming days.He expressed this hope while presenting the keynote address at the seminar titled 'Ongoing Activities of Hi-Tech Park: Challenges and Prospects' organized by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Department NM Ziaul Alam was present as the chief guest at the seminar, which was held at the ICT Tower in the capital's Agargaon on Monday (on live and zoom platforms).Joint Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology Director (Joint Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority ANM Shafiqul Islam delivered the welcome note at the seminar while whole program was conducted by Joint Secretary Akhtaruzzaman.After that the main article was presented by Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, the main speaker of the workshop. He pays homage to the Father of the Nation. He wished peace to the souls of the great language movement, the great war of liberation and the martyrs of 15th August. During the discussion, he discussed in detail the overall picture of the various activities of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority in a power point presentation."Currently, we are meeting 75 percent of the domestic demand for digital devices," he said.Soon we will meet the 100 percent demand of digital devices in the country and we will fully export abroad.In the meantime, we have exported IoT devices manufactured in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakair. He is hopeful that more companies will start production there in a very short time.Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology, said that now is the right time to build a sustainable high-tech manufacturing ecosystem in Bangladesh where Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority can play a leading role. A labor-intensive economy is not enough to survive the competition of emerging economies to overcome the risks of a global recession after Covid-19.Under the current circumstances, countries that are focusing on developing knowledge-based and technology-based industries will be able to attract FDI (foreign direct investment). Realizing this reality, the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has been working relentlessly from the very beginning to develop technology-based infrastructure.At the end of the seminar, officials of the Department of Information and Communication Technology and its affiliated departments participated in the open discussion.