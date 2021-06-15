

Child labour on the rise



Not surprisingly, a spree of media reports have exposed that one of the most devastating effects of the pandemic has been swelling in child labour as countless children joined the workforce to aid their struggling families. Extended school closures and lack of access to online education are two main reasons.



However, a recent survey by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) found that, of 30,313 children who were engaged in hazardous jobs in the first half of last year, about 7,800 had moved to even riskier jobs by September 2020. Moreover, the study also found that child abuse in the workplace had increased by 137 per cent due to this perilous surge in child labour. Had the government's aforementioned project completed on time, many disadvantaged children would have benefitted while refrain from getting engaged in works. According to the project, one lakh children would have been provided six months' non-formal education and four months' skill development training, and a monthly stipend of Tk 1,000.



And by the end of the project, the best 10,000 trainees would have been provided Tk 15,000 as seed money. Additionally, a database would have also been prepared to track the employment information of one lakh children. While a new deadline of December 2021 has been set, we find the project officials' excusing that the pandemic is solely to blame for such a delay, no wonder a common excuse.



In the end of last year, many industries and businesses (public and private) had begun their operation. So it is strange that a project meant to deal with the growing and urgent issue of growing child labour in hazardous areas should have been completed. Reportedly, an initial list of 112 NGOs meant to work on the project is yet to be approved by the cabinet committee. The request for proposals (RFP) by the NGOs had arrived in June 2020.



We urge the government along with labour and employment ministry to avoid any further delay in this project completion. Preventing the growing as well as worrying child labour needs urgent attention. Children need to be sent back to schools and also we urge to reopen the educational institutions. Families must be made more aware about the long-term impacts of hazardous child labour. But most importantly, the government must be diligent in introducing better options for these children and their families, so that these children are not forced to get involved in risky jobs.