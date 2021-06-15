Video
Letter To the Editor

Initiative needed for the new poor

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Dear Sir
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the increment of poverty rate was 1% per year. Now, 4% of the population is becoming poorer every year due to the discrepant impacts of Covid-19. As a result, nearly 25 million new people have been added to the list of the extremely poor during the pandemic time.

People of different walks of life, classes, and professions have been economically vulnerable where the extremely poor and both middle classes have been gravely unprotected.  By now, these sections of the population are below the poverty line. Apart from this, there is a class of people who are not poor but at risk are known as very new-poor. This group of people is also in numerous quandaries. In this dire circumstance, the state authority needs to assure good governance and accountability in the management of the economy in a bid to attaining gross prospects for all quarters.

It is imperative to eliminate income inequality and tackle the blazing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic without merely looking at the growth. Since the money of the state belongs to the people, it is substantial enough to create sufficient employment opportunities and apportion money to all sections in a flattened approach.  

Wares Ali Khan
Rangpur City



