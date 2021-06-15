

Challenges for the incoming Iranian president



The Iranian presidential election system is somewhat different from other democratic countries. Iranian electoral system is called 'controlled democracy'. Although the western countries do not consider Iran as a fully democratic country, Iran holds very lavish elections among the Muslim nations. This year, ensuring voter turnout in Iran has been a challenge. This fear is growing as the people are crushed in the quagmire of economy. According to the constitution, at least 50 per cent of the votes must be ensured. This means that no one can be president if the turnout is less than 50 per cent.

Ibrahim Raisi, 61, is leading the race for the presidency. Former President Mahmud Ahmadinejad was the candidate in the election. But the Guardian Council rejected his candidacy and dropped him out of the middle ground. This suggests clear deterioration of his relationship with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. According to political analysts, independent thinking has become a nightmare for him.



In the past two terms, he might have been embroiled in controversy with Khamenei. It is understood that Ayatollah Khomeini is not willing to take any risk in Iran's dire situation. Without Kashem Sulaimani, he can feel how irrational Iran is. Incidentally, General Kashem Sulaimani was not only a famous chronologist but also a skilled diplomat and politician. He was instrumental in persuading Putin for a Russian presence in the Middle East in 2015. Putin's decision to send troops to Syria changed the situation in the Middle East.



Khomeini now wants to see Ibrahim Raisi in place of Hassan Rouhani to lead Iran forward. Raisi was previously the head of the judiciary and lost to Hassan Rouhani in 2016. Conservatives have always been victorious in Iranian politics. There is no doubt that if Raisi is elected the conflict with the United States and Israel will increase comparatively.



Tehran's main enemy is Israel. The history of the conflict between the Iranian rulers and the Zionist country is very old. There is no end to the headaches of the Zionist country over Iran's nuclear program. Iran is now its main obstacle, even though it has turned Syria into a toothless tiger by destroying chemical weapons. During the Trump period, The Us recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While some U.S. allies were unhappy with this, Trump focused more on Tel Aviv's satisfaction. It is wrong to think that Israel was just hoping for an ally to stop Tehran's nuclear program. They continue to assassinate Iran in secret.



In the last century, they have been able to snatch the lives of 6 nuclear scientists. The funny thing is that all this happened during the time of Benjamin Netanyahu. The recent election has seen Netanyahu toppled and the possibility of a coalition government would take the power. But the change of government is not good news for Iran. Because there will be no change in Israeli policy. Marianne Bissara, a Middle East analyst and author, gave a significant opinion regarding this.



Another source of frustration for Iran is the Abraham agreement. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have fallen into the trap of the Trump-era agreement. Egypt and Jordan have made similar mistakes in the past. This has had two major benefits for Tel Aviv. Firstly, it has widened the rift between the Arab world on the Palestinian question, and on the other hand, it has created a golden opportunity to disrupt Iran's nuclear program. Besides, Netanyahu has also seized the opportunity of the Shia-Sunni conflict. He has been able to pursue Israel's interests in the name of defending against Iranian attacks.



Some Arab countries have been defeated by his diplomacy, and it will not be a surprise if this number increases in the future. An example of Netanyahu's great success is the capture of a rich country like the United Arab Emirates. This time, Israeli warplanes will be able to easily hit suspected nuclear sites across the UAE border.



Meanwhile, the Western alliance has been shaken by Iran's agreement with China. Beijing's 25-year cooperation agreement with Tehran is very significant in the Middle East politics. However, China has already set up military bases in the African country of Fiji. The agreement comes at a time when the United States has formed a quad in the Indo-Pacific region to put pressure on Beijing. According to the agreement, the Chinese military will be able to deploy 5,000 troops.



But the reason for the relief for Iran is that, according to the agreement, China will work in key sectors, including energy and infrastructure. On the other hand, the issue of military cooperation is also being given special attention. The United States has set up about 30 bases in 11 countries to put pressure on Tehran. US forces have virtually surrounded Iran. So, even in such a difficult time, the influential Gulf country can only hope to breathe a sigh of relief with such Chinese cooperation. Undoubtedly, the Iranians need a far-sighted leader in these difficult times to lead the Middle East in their fight against Israel and the United States.



However, the new president's challenges are to resume nuclear activities, restore the economy, maintain good relations with China and Russia, and deal with the Riyadh-Tel Aviv-Washington alliance. Therefore, the days ahead are a test not only for the elected president but also for Ayatollah Khomeini.

The writer is a Dhaka

University student







