Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:38 PM
Regenerating natural ecosystems and reducing carbon emissions

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Shishir Reza

Climate change is a global phenomenon--being experienced by all levels of society, regardless of social factors or geographic locations. Climate emergency is primarily a global emergency with very strong implications for Bangladesh, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. Global warming is currently one of the greatest threats to the future security of human society. Green house gas emissions resulting from human activities are substantially increasing the atmospheric concentrations of the green house gases, carbon dioxide, methane, chlorofluorocarbons and nitrous oxide. These increases will enhance the greenhouse effect--resulting additional warming of the earth's surface.

The emergence of critical environmental problems such as climate change and ozone depletion has formed the largely moralistic debate about affluence in the developed world into a survival issue for the planet; poverty and environment including access to health services; access to safe water; access to sanitation; illiterate adults--malnourished children under five; children dying before age five.

In general, with the rise of population the need for food, clothes and shelter are also rising. With the increase of young population and their needs, quest for better jobs and movement is towards the cities, which are now overcrowded and densely populated. With urbanization industries and factories are also increasing, which is again followed by air, water, soil and sound pollution. As population increases, pollution increases. We are losing the greenery.

Due to cutting down trees to fulfil the demand of rising population and for the industries, farmers are losing their farms and jobs due to pollution created by factories. Global warming is increasing which is not only affecting human beings but all the living creatures in world. Due to deforestation, animals are losing their homes; some of those are on the way to be extinct. Time is needed to figure out the world environment and natural resources, income and consumption levels, population growth, poverty/debt, urban settlements, public or common lands, trade protectionism and population impacts on environment.

In Bangladesh, the first thing we should do is to try to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that facilitates climate change. Even though our emissions are not significant we should nevertheless ensure that we minimize emissions from use of energy, transport and industries as well as enhance our tree plantation program. The impacts of climate change on a country emerge from complex interactions between the actual physical changes and geographical, social, cultural, economic and political variables.

Bangladesh is affected by extreme weather variability such as temperature, water scarcity, evapotranspiration losses, drought intensity, heat waves and cold waves etc. Almost 20-30% of total household in Bangladesh are headed by women. Women are most vulnerable populations due to economic inequalities. About 39 million people in our country already been displaced. Migrants take shelter in overpopulated slums in the cities and experience poor living standards, poor healthcare, safe potable water, sanitation, education and healthy environment. It is important to mention that adaptation practices in coastal region are--construction of cyclone shelters, pond sand filters, cultivation of saline tolerant rice varieties, floating gardening and dyke cropping.

Poverty is increasingly concentrated among socially marginalized groups such as women, people with disabilities, the elderly, ethnic and caste minorities. Vulnerability to natural disasters and increase of climatic shocks and stresses has driven Bangladesh to re-think water resource management agricultural adaptation, environmental protection and disaster preparedness. Direct anthropogenic impacts are affecting sea grass worldwide. Increased seawater temperature reduces sea grass growth, temporal pattern and geographical distribution of seasons are predicted to change, global warming affecting mangrove eco-systems.

The meteorological hazards like tropical storm, extra tropical storm, convective storm, local storm; hydrological hazard like flood; climatologic hazard like extreme temperature, drought, forest fire are happening frequently. Beside, salinity, sea level rise are also adding problems. Drought has huge impacts on livelihood, food production and security, fish production, health, livestock, poultry, crop, plant and animal species, wildlife habitat, water and air quality.

In this context, the private sector engagement in climate change adaption is essential due to investments in infrastructure and design of buildings. It is important to mention that private sector needs to ensure that their project designs and implementations support the nature and low carbon emissions.
The writer is an environmental analyst & associate member, Bangladesh Economic Association


