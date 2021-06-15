Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cumilla-5 By-polls: Local AL leaders welcome nomination of Hashem Khan

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

AL leaders and activists rejoicing in Burichang Upazila on Monday as Hashem Khan got AL nomination to contest Cumilla-5 by-polls. photo: observer

AL leaders and activists rejoicing in Burichang Upazila on Monday as Hashem Khan got AL nomination to contest Cumilla-5 by-polls. photo: observer

CUMILLA, June 14: Hashem Khan has got nomination of Awami League (AL) to contest the by-election to Cumilla-5 (Burichang-Brahmanpara) constituency. He is AL's presidium member.
 After the death of Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, on April 14, the parliamentary seat fell vacant.
To celebrate his nomination-win, leaders and activists of AL brought out joyous procession in different areas of the constituency.
About 35 candidates including Matin Khasru's wife and brother bought nomination papers to contest the by-poll.
It was learnt AL candidates were defeated four times in Burichang and Brahmanpara upazila elections due to partisan feud. Taking the past experience into consideration, the nomination has been given to Hashem Khan.
The party could pick no other potential candidate from grassroots due to the internal problem of the ruling party.  It was pointed out by at least three/four nomination seekers.
At  a meeting of the AL's parliamentary board on June 12 at 12pm, the decision was taken by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about giving the nomination to that senior AL leader.
In the 2019 Burichang Upazila election, Abul Hashem Khan was defeated.
Upazila AL leaders and activists brought out joyous procession in Burichang and Brahmanpara Sadar upazilas on Monday noon.  Abul Hashem Khan is known as a clean politician.
Cumilla South District AL's Joint General Secretary  Sajjad Hossain Swapan, and Principal Abu Chalek Mohammad thanked the party chief for nominating Advocate Abul Hashem Khan.
Selim Reza Saurav and Ehteshamul Hasan Bhuiyan Rumi said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated whoever she deemed fit; the decision of the party policy maker is the final. We will work for the party candidate, they added.
Advocate Abul Hashem Khan said, "I have dedicated the nomination of boat symbol to people of Burichang-Brahmanpara as mark of respect for my late leader Abdul Matin Khasru."
"I have been with the party since 1966 starting from Chhatra League. I hope I can win the election with the support from all leaders and activists as well as voters of all walks of life - Insha Allah", he mentioned.
Cumilla South District AL's General Secretary and former railway minister Mujibul Haque Mujib, MP said, " We will work together for the victory of the boat."
Heroic freedom fighter Advocate Abul Hashem Khan is a man of Uttargram in Burichang Upazila. His father is late Abdul Hakim and mother is late Atorer Nessa.  
He is the present president of Burichang Upazila AL.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla-5 By-polls: Local AL leaders welcome nomination of Hashem Khan
Two offices closed for five days
202 more contract corona in four dists
20 more die of corona in nine districts
Prices  of kitchen items go up in Rajshahi for lockdown
Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali Mandol inaugurating a tree plantation
Obituary
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft