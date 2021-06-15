Cumilla-5 By-polls: Local AL leaders welcome nomination of Hashem Khan



AL leaders and activists rejoicing in Burichang Upazila on Monday as Hashem Khan got AL nomination to contest Cumilla-5 by-polls. photo: observer

After the death of Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, on April 14, the parliamentary seat fell vacant.

To celebrate his nomination-win, leaders and activists of AL brought out joyous procession in different areas of the constituency.

About 35 candidates including Matin Khasru's wife and brother bought nomination papers to contest the by-poll.

It was learnt AL candidates were defeated four times in Burichang and Brahmanpara upazila elections due to partisan feud. Taking the past experience into consideration, the nomination has been given to Hashem Khan.

The party could pick no other potential candidate from grassroots due to the internal problem of the ruling party. It was pointed out by at least three/four nomination seekers.

At a meeting of the AL's parliamentary board on June 12 at 12pm, the decision was taken by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about giving the nomination to that senior AL leader.

In the 2019 Burichang Upazila election, Abul Hashem Khan was defeated.

Upazila AL leaders and activists brought out joyous procession in Burichang and Brahmanpara Sadar upazilas on Monday noon. Abul Hashem Khan is known as a clean politician.

Cumilla South District AL's Joint General Secretary Sajjad Hossain Swapan, and Principal Abu Chalek Mohammad thanked the party chief for nominating Advocate Abul Hashem Khan.

Selim Reza Saurav and Ehteshamul Hasan Bhuiyan Rumi said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has nominated whoever she deemed fit; the decision of the party policy maker is the final. We will work for the party candidate, they added.

Advocate Abul Hashem Khan said, "I have dedicated the nomination of boat symbol to people of Burichang-Brahmanpara as mark of respect for my late leader Abdul Matin Khasru."

"I have been with the party since 1966 starting from Chhatra League. I hope I can win the election with the support from all leaders and activists as well as voters of all walks of life - Insha Allah", he mentioned.

Cumilla South District AL's General Secretary and former railway minister Mujibul Haque Mujib, MP said, " We will work together for the victory of the boat."

Heroic freedom fighter Advocate Abul Hashem Khan is a man of Uttargram in Burichang Upazila. His father is late Abdul Hakim and mother is late Atorer Nessa.

