Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Corona Infection In Moulvibazar

Two offices closed for five days

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, June 14: Two high officials of the District Register Office and the Sadar Sub-Register Office have been infected with Covid-19.
Following their infection, their offices have been closed for five working days.
On Sunday, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Chowdhury Jalal Uddin Morshed and Member-Secretary of District Corona Protection Committee (DCPC), declared the offices closed.
CS said, offices have been declared closed to check further transmission, according to a decision of an urgent meeting of the DCPC, under Contagious Disease (Protection, Control and Eradication) Law-2018.
For the last several days, an up-trend of the Covid-19 has been continuing in the district. The total number of infected till Monday (June 14) stood at 2,648. At present, the number of patients is 245; of them, 21 are undergoing treatment in hospital; and the rest are in self-quarantine at home.
District Administration and Health Department have taken different measures to check and control the disease.
Ashok Kumar Das, Moulvibazar, June 14, Covid-19 leads two govt offices closed for five working days in Moulvibazar.


