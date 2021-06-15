Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

202 more contract corona in four dists

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

A total of 202 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in four districts- Bogura, Noakhali, Bagerhat and Joypurhat, in three days.
BOGURA: Some 30 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 19.60 per cent.
Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday noon.
He said a total of 153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 30 people found positive for the virus.
Of the infected, 27 people are in Sadar, and one in Sonatala, Adamdighi and Gabtali upazilas each.
Meanwhile, 20 more people have been recovered from the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
NOAKHALI: Some 60 more people have contacted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 9,645 in the district.
Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said 287 samples were tested in three coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 60 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.91 per cent.
Among the total infected, 7,068 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus with the recovery rate of 73.28 per cent while 127 died of it in the district.
Currently, 2,450 patients are in isolation and 55 are admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila.
BAGERHAT: Some 55 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,107 here.
Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
He said a total of 110 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 55 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 50 per cent.
Among the total infected, 1,514 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 57 died of it in the district.
A total of 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at different government hospitals in the district.   
JOYPURHAT: Some 57 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 10am on Sunday.
Joypurhat CS Dr Wazed Ali confirmed the information.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,309 here.
A total of 189 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 57 people found positive for the virus.
Among the total infected, 1,638 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 15 died of it in the district.
Currently, 198 patients are being treated in hospital quarantine and 569 in isolation.


