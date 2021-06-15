Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20 more die of corona in nine districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondents

A total of 20 more people have died of coronavirus in nine districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Meherpur, Noakhali, Bogura, Jashore, Bagerhat and Joypurhat, in three days.  
RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Monday        morning.
He said 10 of the 12 people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.
Their samples have been collected for the virus test.
Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, six from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and one from Meherpur districts.
Dr Saiful Ferdous said a total of 307 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Monday morning.
NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.
The deceased was a resident of Begumganj Upazila.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 127 here.
Meanwhile, some 60 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 9,645 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.
He said 287 samples were tested in three coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 60 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.91 per cent.
Among the total infected, 7,068 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus with the recovery rate of 73.28 per cent.
Currently, 2,450 patients are in isolation and 55 are admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila.
BOGURA: A man died of coronavirus at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district town on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 54, a resident of Naogaon District.
After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to TMSS Hospital in Bogura.
Later, he died there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter on Monday noon.  
JASHORE: Three more people died of coronavirus at Jashore General Hospital in the district town in the last 24 hours till Sunday.
Meanwhile, some 144 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours here.
The health department sources said a total of 341 samples were tested during the time where 144 people found positive for the virus.
A total of 63 patients are now being treated at 80-bed corona dedicated unit of the hospital.
Jashore CS Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin confirmed the information.
BAGERHAT: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 57 here.
Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
JOYPURHAT: One more person died of coronavirus in the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 38, son of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Panch Village in Kalai Upazila of the district.
Joypurhat CS Dr Wazed Ali said after being positive for the virus, Ayub Ali was admitted to Kalai Upazila Health Complex on Thursday.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to Bogura TMSS Medical College Hospital.
Later, he died there on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 15 in the district, the CS added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla-5 By-polls: Local AL leaders welcome nomination of Hashem Khan
Two offices closed for five days
202 more contract corona in four dists
20 more die of corona in nine districts
Prices  of kitchen items go up in Rajshahi for lockdown
Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali Mandol inaugurating a tree plantation
Obituary
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft