20 more die of corona in nine districts

A total of 20 more people have died of coronavirus in nine districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Meherpur, Noakhali, Bogura, Jashore, Bagerhat and Joypurhat, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said 10 of the 12 people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Their samples have been collected for the virus test.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, six from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and one from Meherpur districts.

Dr Saiful Ferdous said a total of 307 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Monday morning.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

The deceased was a resident of Begumganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 127 here.

Meanwhile, some 60 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 9,645 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said 287 samples were tested in three coronavirus testing laboratories in the last 24 hours where 60 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.91 per cent.

Among the total infected, 7,068 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus with the recovery rate of 73.28 per cent.

Currently, 2,450 patients are in isolation and 55 are admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila.

BOGURA: A man died of coronavirus at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district town on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 54, a resident of Naogaon District.

After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to TMSS Hospital in Bogura.

Later, he died there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter on Monday noon.

JASHORE: Three more people died of coronavirus at Jashore General Hospital in the district town in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

Meanwhile, some 144 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours here.

The health department sources said a total of 341 samples were tested during the time where 144 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 63 patients are now being treated at 80-bed corona dedicated unit of the hospital.

Jashore CS Dr Sheikh Abu Shahin confirmed the information.

BAGERHAT: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 57 here.

Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

JOYPURHAT: One more person died of coronavirus in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 38, son of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Panch Village in Kalai Upazila of the district.

Joypurhat CS Dr Wazed Ali said after being positive for the virus, Ayub Ali was admitted to Kalai Upazila Health Complex on Thursday.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, shifted to Bogura TMSS Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 15 in the district, the CS added.





