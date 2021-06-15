Prices  of kitchen items go up in Rajshahi for lockdown



The photo shows a kitchen market in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

According to field sources, after the declaration of lockdown from Friday 5pm to June 17 in the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) area, prices of vegetable and fishes started going up with the sunrise on Saturday.

In a visit to several bazaars on Saturday, including Saheb Bazar, prices of kitchen items were stable in the beginning, but soared with increased presence of customers. Most traders closed their trading before noon. Both vegetables and fishes were experiencing rising price. Most of the fishes were sold at higher rates of Tk 100 to 150 per kg than normal prices, it was alleged by consumers.

Per kg Tengra fish was selling at Tk 600, a Tk 100 higher. Equally per kg Piali was selling at Tk 600, Pabda (butter fish) at Tk 400, Moa at Tk 400, Katla at Tk 400-450, silver carp at Tk 200, Mrigel at Tk 170-180, rui at Tk 300, Boal (sheat fish) at Tk 800, and shrimp at Tk 1,000. Besides, hilsa was selling at Tk 750-1,000.

Fish trader Nurul Islam said, fish arrival has come down at the bazar because of the lockdown; the fish demand has gone up; as a result, all fishes got finished by the noon.

The fish bazar was stable. After the last Eid-ul-Fitr, beef price increased by Tk 10 to sell at Tk 560 per kg. At present, beef is selling at Tk 550 per kg. Besides, mutton is selling at Tk 800-850 per kg while goat meat is selling at Tk 600-650 per kg.

Seller Md Kazim said, broiler hen is selling at Tk 130 per kg, Sonali hen at Tk 190 white layer at Tk 200 and local hen at Tk 420.

In the last one week, per kg onion witnessed a price increase of Tk 20. Onion is presently selling at the same rate.

Seller Md Razu said, onion is selling at Tk 45-50 per kg, garlic at Tk 55-60, and dry chilli at Tk 220-245.

Chilli price has also gone up. According to trading sources, in the morning, per kg was selling at Tk 20-25. But with rising presence of customers, per kg was selling at Tk 60.

Vegetables were selling at a higher rate of Tk 5 to 10 in the bazaar.

Traders said, adjusting prices on average basis, they were selling per kg potato at Tk 18-20, sweet pumpkin at Tk 15-20, gourd at Tk 30-35, papaya at Tk 30-35, brinjal at Tk 40-45, okra at Tk 30-35, and Borboti at Tk 40-45.

Rice price is almost stable. New variety of 28 was selling at Tk 52, old variety at Tk 58, Ninicat (new) at Tk 58 and old at Tk 62, Jirashail (New) at Tk 59 and old at Tk 60-62, Basmati (new) at Tk 63 and old at Tk 68, Nazirshail at Tk 68, Kataraibhogh boiled (new) at Tk 60 and old at Tk 75, Swarna at Tk 48, Kalijira at Tk 80-90, Chinigura at Tk 95-100, Balam at Tk 65, and Ranjit at Tk 50.

Proprietor of AP Rice Store at Sahebbazar Ashok Prashad said, the rice price is stable; but rice arrival is not continuing amid lockdown. But the price can increase if the rice non-arrival continues, he added.



