Three found dead in three districts

Prices of kitchen items go up in Rajshahi for lockdown

20 more die of corona in nine districts

202 more contract corona in four dists

Two offices closed for five days

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali Mandol inaugurating a tree plantation programme at Altadighi National Park in Naogaon on Monday. A total of 22,500 saplings will be planted under the programme. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]