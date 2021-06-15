Video
Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Our Correspondents

Abdur Razzak
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Razzak died of old-age complications at his residence in Sapahar Upazila of the district at 4:30pm on Sunday. He was 75.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Ganjakuri School Field in the upazila at 11am on Monday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Abdur Razzak left two wives, three sons, three daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Delshad Ali
PORSHA, NAOGAON: FF Delshad Ali, a resident of Porsha Upazila in the district, died at a hospital in Rajshahi at 2pm on Saturday.
He had been suffering from heart diseases for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Bala Shahid Village in the upazila at 10:30am on Sunday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at the local graveyard in the area.






