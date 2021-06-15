Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Moulvibazar and Barguna, in three days.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of a mentally-imbalanced woman from a garden in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Shanti Begum, 45, wife of Ali Chaprashi, a resident of Batikamari Uttarpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Mia said Shanti Begum had been missing for the last three days.
A general diary was also lodged with the PS in this connection.
Later, locals spotted her body at a garden in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Dipa Chowdhury, 28, was the wife of Saiful Islam, a resident of Bikram Kolos Village under Munshibazar Union in the upazila.
The incident took place at the house of Shefa Begum, elder sister of the deceased's husband, in Gobindapur Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Shah Alam said police suspect that she might have committed suicide by hanging herself.
The reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done, the official added.
However, the deceased's sister Moumita alleged that Dipa was murdered in a planned way.
She said Saiful developed a love affair with Dipa. At one stage of the relationship, she had divorced her first husband and got married to him through a court.
Later, a dispute took place in Saiful's family over the marriage and he sent her to his elder sister's house three months back. Since then, she had been living there.
The sister also added that her sister did not commit suicide rather was murdered.
BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from a canal in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali Akan, 50, son of late Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Hosnabad Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Yusuf went out of the house on Friday noon. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body floating in a canal in Uttar Karuna Village at around 10:30am on Saturday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Betagi PS OC Sakhawat Hossain Topu confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla-5 By-polls: Local AL leaders welcome nomination of Hashem Khan
Two offices closed for five days
202 more contract corona in four dists
20 more die of corona in nine districts
Prices  of kitchen items go up in Rajshahi for lockdown
Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali Mandol inaugurating a tree plantation
Obituary
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft