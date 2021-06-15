Three found dead in three districts

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Moulvibazar and Barguna, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of a mentally-imbalanced woman from a garden in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shanti Begum, 45, wife of Ali Chaprashi, a resident of Batikamari Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Mia said Shanti Begum had been missing for the last three days.

A general diary was also lodged with the PS in this connection.

Later, locals spotted her body at a garden in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Dipa Chowdhury, 28, was the wife of Saiful Islam, a resident of Bikram Kolos Village under Munshibazar Union in the upazila.

The incident took place at the house of Shefa Begum, elder sister of the deceased's husband, in Gobindapur Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shamshernagar Police Outpost In-Charge Shah Alam said police suspect that she might have committed suicide by hanging herself.

The reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done, the official added.

However, the deceased's sister Moumita alleged that Dipa was murdered in a planned way.

She said Saiful developed a love affair with Dipa. At one stage of the relationship, she had divorced her first husband and got married to him through a court.

Later, a dispute took place in Saiful's family over the marriage and he sent her to his elder sister's house three months back. Since then, she had been living there.

The sister also added that her sister did not commit suicide rather was murdered.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from a canal in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali Akan, 50, son of late Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Hosnabad Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Yusuf went out of the house on Friday noon. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a canal in Uttar Karuna Village at around 10:30am on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Betagi PS OC Sakhawat Hossain Topu confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.







