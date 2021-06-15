Five minors among six drown in 3 dists

Six people including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Sirajganj and Naogaon, in two days.

BOGURA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sourav, 8, son of Rantu Mia, and Sohan, 8, son of Abdul Majid, residents of Nepaltali Union in the upazila. They both were first graders at a local school.

Local sources said they both drowned in a pond in the area in the afternoon while taking bath in it.

After searching, their relatives found the floating bodies on water and recovered those.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gabtali Police Station (PS) Latiful Islam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sadia, 5, daughter of Nuru Sheikh, a resident of Bagdumur Village under Bahuli Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sadia had missing since morning.

Later, the family members found her floating in a canal nearby the house at around 12pm and took her to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Rokon Uddin confirmed the incident.

NAOGAON: A teenage boy and two minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Sadar and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Two siblings drowned in a pond in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Russel Hossain, 16, son of Shyamol Hossain, and his step-sister Shimu Khatun, 6, daughter of Shaon Uddin.

Rebeka Begum, mother of the deceased, used to live with her second husband Shaon Uddin in Bangabaria Moholla of the district town.

Jotsna Begum, grandmother of the deceased, said the duo went to a pond of Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority, 500 yards off their house, during rain in the afternoon.

As they did not return home after a long period, the family members went there and found shoes and towel near the bank of the pond.

Later, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.

Naogaon Sadar Model PS OC Nazrul Islam Jewel said the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members and they were buried at family graveyard in the evening.

On the other hand, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child drowned in a ditch in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jim, daughter of Sayef Mandol of Angarat Bakapara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. Local and the deceased's family sources said Jim fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 1pm.

Later, the family members found and recovered her body from the ditch.



