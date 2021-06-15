Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Home Countryside

15 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in four days.
NOAKHALI: A young man was arrested with a pipe gun in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Monday.
The arrested person is Sajib Hossain, 19, a resident of Aptarampur Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Kamruzzaman Shikdar said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Aptarampur area at early hours and arrested Sajib along with a pipe gun, a cartridge and two machetes.
A case under the Arms Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 14 people on different charges in the city.
A huge volume of contraband drug also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.
Of the detainees, four had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest three were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.


