Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:37 PM
Two women murdered in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondents

Two women have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Patuakhali, on Sunday.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman was hacked to death and her husband injured in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ruma Akhter, 27, wife of Mufiz Uddin Mia, 35, of Pashchim Haldia Palang Village.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Ukhiya Police Station (PS) of Ukhiya Police Station Gazi Salah Uddin said the family members of Mufiz Uddin hand been at loggerheads with each other over land dispute for long.
As a sequel to it, 10 to 12 people led by Shahabuddin, Nurul Islam, Farid Alam and Mostak hacked the couple indiscriminately at around 5pm, leaving Ruma Akhter dead on the spot and her husband injured.
Police, however, are trying to arrest the killers, the OC added.
DUMKI, PATUAKHALI: A woman was murdered by her son-in-law in Dumki Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Momela Khatun, 55, was the wife of Kanchan Gazi, a resident of Chargarabadi Jharjhariatla Village under Muradia Union in the upazila.
The deceased's husband said  his eldest daughter Shilpi Begum got married with  Jamal Hossain, son of Abdur Rahim of Dhanaiya Village in Kachua Upazila of Chandpur, in 2011.
They have been living in Kanchan's house since the marriage.
However, Jamal Hossain stabbed his mother-in-law in the house at around 12:30am following a family dispute, leaving her critically injured.
Injured Momela was rushed to Dumki Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as her condition was deteriorated.
Later, she succumbed to her injuries at SBMCH at around 8am while undergoing treatment.
 Being informed, police recovered the body. However, police arrested Jamal Hossain from Chargarabadi Ferry Ghat in Dumki Upazila at noon.
Dumki PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this connection.


