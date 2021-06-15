|
LP gas selling price rises in Barishal
|
BARISHAL, June 14: Prices of liquefied natural (LP) gas cylinder went high in the district.
The LP gas price has risen in the retail market soon after the latest price-fixing by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on May 30. The BERC has fixed the highest price of a 12-litre LP gas cylinder at Tk 842.
According to the market sources, per LP gas cylinder is selling at a higher price of Tk 70-80.
It was learnt, except Basundhara and Beximco cylinders, other private companies would sell per LP gas cylinder at Tk 820 to dealers before re-fixing the gas price.
Consumers would purchase these LP gas at Tk 830-840 per cylinder.
At present, Basundhara and Beximco are selling their LP gas cylinders at Tk 880-890. Retail consumers are purchasing these at the rate of Tk 920-930.
To mention, LP gas dealers said, due to increased prices of fuel in the international market, local companies have increased their rates in a compelling situation.
But the local market price is not matched with the international market price.
LP gas consumers are being used as scapegoats by BERC and private companies, consumers complained.