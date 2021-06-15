Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hamzah sought Saudi help for coup

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

AMMAN, June 14: Jordan's Prince Hamzah hoped to overthrow King Abdullah II with the backing of Saudi Arabia, according to court indictments against two alleged accomplices released Sunday.
Both the accused have close ties to neighbouring Saudi Arabia: former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, who also holds Saudi nationality, and former special envoy to the kingdom, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.
The two men face trial at the State Security Court later this month, and face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, according to one of their lawyers.
But Hamzah, the king's half-brother, who was accused of involvement in the alleged April 3 attempt to "destabilise the kingdom's security", will not stand trial.
Authorities have said his case had been resolved within the Hashemite royal family.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hamzah sought Saudi help for coup
Novavax jab ‘90pc effective’
Suu Kyi goes on trial first time
Challenges facing next president
Netanyahu faces 10 years in prison for corruption
Naftali Bennett: From millionaire to Israel PM
What Putin really wants from Biden
Nuclear arms decline stalls as nations modernise arsenals


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft