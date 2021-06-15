Hamzah sought Saudi help for coup

AMMAN, June 14: Jordan's Prince Hamzah hoped to overthrow King Abdullah II with the backing of Saudi Arabia, according to court indictments against two alleged accomplices released Sunday.

Both the accused have close ties to neighbouring Saudi Arabia: former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, who also holds Saudi nationality, and former special envoy to the kingdom, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.

The two men face trial at the State Security Court later this month, and face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, according to one of their lawyers.

But Hamzah, the king's half-brother, who was accused of involvement in the alleged April 3 attempt to "destabilise the kingdom's security", will not stand trial.

Authorities have said his case had been resolved within the Hashemite royal family. -AFP