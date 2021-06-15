Novavax jab ‘90pc effective’

WASHINGTON, June 14: Novavax's Covid-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study.

The jab "demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4% efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding "the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity."

The Maryland-headquartered company said it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021.

After that, it said, it would be on course to make 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the year. -AFP





